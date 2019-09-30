Giuliani subpoenaed for Ukraine documents in impeachment probe

Washington — Three House committees issued a subpoena on Monday demanding documents related to Ukraine from Rudy Giuliani, the president's personal lawyer, as part of the House's impeachment inquiry.

"Pursuant to the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry, we are hereby transmitting a subpoena that compels you to produce the documents set forth in the accompanying schedule by October 15, 2019," the chairmen of the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight and Reform committees wrote in a letter to Giuliani.

The chairmen also sent letters requesting documents from three of Giuliani's business associates.

This is a developing story.