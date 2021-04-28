Federal agents execute search warrant at Rudy Giuliani's home as part of Ukraine probe

Washington — Federal investigators executed a search warrant at Rudy Giuliani's residence in New York, stemming from an ongoing investigation into Giuliani's dealings in Ukraine, a person with knowledge of the matter tells CBS News.

The New York Times first reported the execution of the search warrant on Wednesday.

As former President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Giuliani was heavily involved in Mr. Trump's efforts to pressure Ukrainian investigators in 2019 to open anti-corruption probes into his political rivals, including the business dealings of Hunter Biden, President Biden's son.

This is a developing story and will be updated.