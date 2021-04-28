Live

Watch CBSN Live

Federal agents execute search warrant at Rudy Giuliani's home as part of Ukraine probe

By Pat Milton

/ CBS News

Giuliani draws scrutiny from investigators
Giuliani draws scrutiny from investigators 05:12

Washington — Federal investigators executed a search warrant at Rudy Giuliani's residence in New York, stemming from an ongoing investigation into Giuliani's dealings in Ukraine, a person with knowledge of the matter tells CBS News.

The New York Times first reported the execution of the search warrant on Wednesday.

As former President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Giuliani was heavily involved in Mr. Trump's efforts to pressure Ukrainian investigators in 2019 to open anti-corruption probes into his political rivals, including the business dealings of Hunter Biden, President Biden's son.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.