Rose McGowan responds to former manager Jill Messick’s death

Rose McGowan says she hopes her former manager, Jill Messick, will "find peace" and "serenity" after the Hollywood executive died by suicide last Wednesday. Messick's family said she had bipolar disorder and found the harsh media spotlight "devastating" after an email from Harvey Weinstein's attorney appeared to show Messick supported Weinstein's claim that he did not rape actress Rose McGowan. Messick's family said the email did not tell the whole story because Messick was one of the first people to defend McGowan some 20 years ago.

McGowan posted a photo of the sun rising over Earth on Instagram and wrote, "For Jill. May your family find some measure of solace during this pain. That one man could cause so much damage is astounding, but tragically true. The bad man did this to us both. May you find peace on the astral plane. May you find serenity with the stars."

McGowan appears to be referring to Weinstein when she says "the bad man." The actress did not address implications by Messick's family that she played a role in the woman's death.

When McGowan came forward with accusations that Weinstein raped her in 1997, she also blamed those she called his "enablers." Messick did not respond, but after her death, her family disputed some of McGowan's claims, saying that Messick did take action after McGowan told her about an alleged sexual encounter with Weinstein. They also said that McGowan did not tell Messick Weinstein raped her.

Weinstein's attorney recently released an email from Messick to Weinstein that said, "When we met up the following day, she hesitantly told me of her own accord that during the meeting that night before she had gotten into a hot tub with Mr. Weinstein. She was very clear about the fact that getting into that hot tub was something that she did consensually and that in hindsight it was also something that she regretted having done." The attorney referred to Messick as a "witness."