Rosario Dawson confirms she is dating presidential hopeful Senator Cory Booker

After months of speculation, actress Rosario Dawson confirmed Thursday that she and presidential candidate Senator Cory Booker are dating. Dawson revealed the two were an item while speaking to TMZ at Washington's Reagan National Airport. Fans are now wondering if "first lady Rosario Dawson" is a possibility.

The TMZ camera person spotted Dawson as she walked through the airport and immediately started grilling her on her rumored beau's presidential run. "You've been coming to Capitol Hill a lot ... People would like to see you in politics," the reporter said. "And I know you've been hanging out with Cory Booker."

Dawson giggled and said, "yes," she had been hanging out with the New Jersey Democrat.

"Good president to-be?" the reporter asked.

"I think so, yeah. He's an amazing human being," Dawson said.

She was then asked what else the public should know, and she explained she comes to Washington, D.C. in part because of the organization Voto Latino, which she is a board member of. Dawson also showed off the Cory Booker campaign button pinned to her purse.

The reporter pressed on, "So is it a relationship, you and Cory Booker?"

"Yes, very much so," Dawson answered. She was asked how the relationship was working out and said it was "so far, so wonderful," reiterating that Booker is a "wonderful human being." She also said they're both "very busy" but it's wonderful when they get to spend time together.

The reporter slyly raised the question of a proposal by bringing up Jennifer Lopez's recent engagement to Alex Rodriguez.

"I have no idea," Dawson said when asked if engagement was in the future for her and Booker. "I am just grateful to be with someone I respect and love and admire so much and is so brilliant and kind and caring and loving."

The 49-year-old Booker attained national fame as the mayor of Newark, New Jersey, for seven years. As a senator, he has been a vocal member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. He threw his hat in the ring and announced he would seek the 2020 presidency in February.

Dawson has appeared in films such as "Rent" and "Kids." The 39-year-old adopted a 12-year-old girl in 2014, according to Entertainment Tonight. She endorsed and campaigned for Senator Bernie Sanders during the 2016 presidential campaign. Sanders is running again, but it appears Dawson has switched her allegiance to her now-confirmed boyfriend.

The "Daredevil" actress is often involved in politics and advocacy. She is one of many celebrities involved with Voto Latino, a "civic media organization that seeks to transform America by recognizing Latinos' innate leadership," according to the organization's website. She has also participated in numerous protests and was arrested and fined during the 2016 Democracy Spring rally in Washington, D.C, ET reports.

Many people reacted to Dawson's news on social media, wondering if the stars will align and Booker will win the presidency and marry Dawson, making her first lady.

If that were to happen, she wouldn't be the first actress to live in the White House — first lady Nancy Reagan had an acting career long before Ronald Reagan, who was also an actor, became president.

I'm not saying that I'm endorsing Cory Booker for president, but if Rosario Dawson became the first lady I would not know how to act. — SaffronDaiquiri (@sdmfalme) March 14, 2019

i would only accept president cory booker if he came with first lady rosario dawson so — liza (@epd206) March 14, 2019