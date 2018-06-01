Roger Stone's former "social media strategist" testifies before grand jury

A social media strategist who worked for longtime Trump strategist Roger Stone testified before the grand jury for special prosecutor Robert Mueller's investigation in Washington, D.C., on Friday. Stone, who briefly worked for President Trump's campaign before becoming a more informal adviser, is the subject on questions concerning his social media contacts with alleged Russian intelligence assets. He denies any wrongdoing.

Mueller's office served Jason Sullivan a subpoena on May 7th, 2018 requesting any "documents and other information" pertinent to the case as well as his testimony.

Sullivan testified before the grand jury for about two and a half hours. His lawyer, Knut Johnson, made a statement afterwards saying that Sullivan is "going to fully comply with all legal requests."

"He's done nothing wrong," Johnson said of his client.

Sullivan worked for Stone's political action committee, the Committee to Restore America's Greatness, from June 2016 to October 2016. On his Twitter page, Sullivan describes himself as having been "Chief Social Media Strategist directly to Roger Stone Jr."

Johnson says Sullivan "has worked for other campaigns " and has "developed innovative technology that has been useful to campaigns."

In a statement, Stone called Sullivan "a bright guy who worked for me for a few months as a social media consultant. As far as I know all of his social media activities work was perfectly legal." Stone added that Sullivan "did have access to my Twitter feed all relevant material on Twitter has already been turned over to the house intelligence committee and I would assume is fully available to the special counsel anyway."

"There is no evidence in my Twitter records of collusion - all relevant records are already public," Stone said.