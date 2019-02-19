Roger Stone's FBI-raided Florida home now up for rent

The Florida house where Roger Stone was arrested in a dramatic predawn raid by the FBI in January is now up for rent. The longtime associate of President Trump is moving out of the Fort Lauderdale residence he leased and into a smaller nearby apartment to save money for his legal defense, his wife wrote in an email last week.

Ted Scouten from CBS Miami spotted a "for rent" sign outside the home on Tuesday.

A "for rent" sign outside Roger Stone's home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. Ted Scouten / CBS Miami

Stone has been appealing for donations to a legal defense fund to help fray his mounting legal costs. Nydia Stone, his wife, sent an email to supporters last week asking them to contribute: "We are facing a two million dollar cost for lawyers In order to fight the bogus charges against my husband who at 66 years old is facing a potential 45 year prison sentence for crimes he did not commit."

She wrote that she is "packing everything we own because we must move into a small apartment which is less expensive and has better security so the days ahead will be busy for me."

Stone was indicted in January on seven federal charges stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. He was released on bond and barred from traveling outside certain parts of Florida, New York, Virginia and Washington, D.C., as a condition of his release. Stone has maintained his innocence and vowed to fight the charges.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson imposed a partial gag order in the case, barring Stone from addressing the media outside the federal courthouse in Washington where his case is being handled. She did not restrict him from publicly discussing the case elsewhere.

Jackson ordered Stone to appear in court on Thursday to explain an Instagram post showing a photo of the judge next to an image of crosshairs. In a court filing Tuesday, Jackson said Stone and his attorneys should be prepared to explain why the conditions of his release "should not be modified or revoked in light of the posts on his Instagram account." Stone formally apologized to the court for the image on Monday.