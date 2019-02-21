Roger Stone appears in court to explain Instagram post that seemed to target judge

Longtime Donald Trump confidant Roger Stone is appearing before Judge Amy Berman Jackson, a week after being placed on a limited gag order, to explain his Instagram post featuring the judge. The image posted to Stone's personal Instagram page pictured the judge and a symbol that appeared to be crosshairs of a gun.

Stone arrived at the court by 1:45 p.m.

Stone's lawyers apologized for the post, which Stone had removed Monday shortly after it was posted. Stone claimed to CBS News that someone who worked for him posted the image and that it wasn't intended to be threatening.

In a court filing, Jackson ordered Stone to appear in court Thursday to rule on whether his contact with the media or the conditions of his release "should not be modified or revoked in light of the posts on his Instagram account." Jackson imposed a limited gag order on Stone last week.

"I will be present as ordered," Stone told CBS News Tuesday. Stone has been charged with seven counts, including witness tampering, obstruction and lying to federal investigators. Stone, who pleaded not guilty last month, has been interviewed on television and by other media since then.

