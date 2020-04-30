Roger Stone to appeal sentence and judge's denial of new trial

Washington — Roger Stone, a longtime ally and informal adviser to President Trump, is appealing his 40-month prison sentence and a judge's denial of his request for a new trial.

Stone's attorneys filed a notice of appeal with the federal district court in Washington on Thursday. The appeal was expected.

A federal jury convicted Stone on seven charges of obstruction, making false statements and witness tampering in November. His case stemmed from former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Federal prosecutors accused Stone of lying to Congress about his efforts to work with WikiLeaks during the 2016 presidential election and threatening a witness to hide his actions.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced Stone, 67, to 40 months in prison in February. He is also required to perform 250 hours of community service and pay $20,700 in fines and fees. Stone also must serve two years of supervised release once he leaves prison.

Stone has not yet reported to prison, as his lawyers requested a new trial after alleging political bias by the foreperson of the jury, citing posts on social media that referenced Stone and Mr. Trump. Jackson deferred his sentence until she ruled on his request, though she denied the motion earlier this month.

In an 81-page opinion rejecting the request for a new trial, Jackson said "there is zero evidence of 'explicit bias' against Stone." She gave Stone and his lawyers two weeks to appeal the decision.

Mr. Trump has defended Stone during the course of his case, calling his trial a "miscarriage of justice" in February. Earlier this month, the president said Stone "was treated very unfairly" and said reporters would "find out" whether he will issue a pardon for his longtime ally.