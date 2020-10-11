Robin Williams' son Zak marries girlfriend Olivia June on World Mental Health Day

Zak Williams, the oldest son of the late Robin Williams, married longtime love Olivia June. The two tied the knot at the Paramour Estate in Los Angels on Saturday, which also marked World Mental Health Day. Williams revealed the joyful news on Twitter with a selfie of the couple.

"I had the great joy of marrying my best friend @oliviajune today! It went awesome and we couldn't have tied the knot on a better day. #WorldMentalHealthDay."

Olivia added in her own post saying, "Married my best friend and love of my life today. @zakwilliams you were already stuck with me forever, and now it's legally so."

Zak and Olivia welcomed their first child together in May 2019. Their son, McLaurin Clement Williams, was named after Zak's dad Robin, who died by suicide in 2014 at 63 years old. The iconic actor and comedian's middle name was McLaurin.

The wedding comes two months after the sixth anniversary of Robin Williams' death on August 11, 2014. Zak, who is a mental health advocate, paid tribute to his father on Instagram on the sixth anniversary of his death.

"Dad, today marks six years since your passing," he wrote. "Your legacy lives on in your family and in those who carry your spirit within their hearts. We will continue to fight for what's good in the world, for peace, and for connecting people instead of tearing them apart. Love you so much!"