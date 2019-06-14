Robin Williams' son welcomes baby boy, pays tribute to late father with name

Robin Williams' son Zak just became a father, and he and his fiancée, Olivia June, paid tribute to the late comedian with their newborn son's name.

"Introducing you to my little family!" June wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday. "My fiancé, Zak, and I were so happy to welcome baby McLaurin to the world on May 22nd." McLaurin was Robin Williams' middle name — and it holds a lot of meaning.

The comedian's mother, Laurie McLaurin, worked as an actress in the 1950s, according to her 2001 obituary in the San Francisco Chronicle. She was also the great-granddaughter of former Mississippi Governor and U.S. Senator Anselm Joseph McLaurin.

So, baby McLaurin isn't only his grandfather's namesake, but also his great-grandmother's and a former governor's.

Willams' daughter Zelda welcomed her nephew with an Instagram post revealing even more about his name. "Meet Mclaurin Clement Williams, aka Mickey," she wrote, sharing the baby's nickname.

Last year, Zelda posted a tribute for her father on the anniversary of his death, July 19. She wrote about how hard it was to be reminded of his death, but thanked fans for loving him. "If you'd like to do something in his honor, volunteer at your local homeless shelter, or look up how to make homeless aid backpacks. Give one in his name. He'd have loved that," she wrote.

Zelda Williams also suggested fans donate to several organizations in her father's name. "Mostly, try to spread some laughter," she said.

Robin Williams' death five years ago at the age of 63 was difficult for all of those who loved him and his work, but his legacy — and the McLaurin name — now live on in baby Mickey.