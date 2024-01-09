Watch CBS News
World

Russia detains Robert Woodland, who it says is U.S. citizen, on drug charges

/ CBS/AFP

Russia has detained and brought drug-related charges against a U.S. citizen, Robert Woodland, who was apprehended by law enforcement earlier this month, a Moscow court said Tuesday.

"On January 6, the Ostankinsky District Court of Moscow ordered Robert Romanov Woodland to be placed in detention for a period of two months, until March 5, 2024," the court said on social media, adding he is accused of various narcotics-linked offences.

Reuters cites a Russian internet news site, Mash, as saying the 32-year-old was taken into custody March 5 and charged with attempted large-scale production and sale of illegal drugs.

There was no immediate comment from the U.S. State Department.

Moscow is holding several other Americans — Washington says wrongfully — such as Marine Corps veteran Paul Whelan and Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.

First published on January 9, 2024 / 3:58 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Agence France-Presse contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.