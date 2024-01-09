Russia detains Robert Woodland, who it says is U.S. citizen, on drug charges

Russia has detained and brought drug-related charges against a U.S. citizen, Robert Woodland, who was apprehended by law enforcement earlier this month, a Moscow court said Tuesday.

"On January 6, the Ostankinsky District Court of Moscow ordered Robert Romanov Woodland to be placed in detention for a period of two months, until March 5, 2024," the court said on social media, adding he is accused of various narcotics-linked offences.

Reuters cites a Russian internet news site, Mash, as saying the 32-year-old was taken into custody March 5 and charged with attempted large-scale production and sale of illegal drugs.

There was no immediate comment from the U.S. State Department.

Moscow is holding several other Americans — Washington says wrongfully — such as Marine Corps veteran Paul Whelan and Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.