Robert Pattinson wants to "consistently break the walls" of the box around him

Actor Robert Pattinson became a household name (and a heartthrob) to millions for his work in the "Twilight" films. But now, Pattinson is playing against type in his new film, "Good Time," where he stars as a gruff, unshaven bank robber.

The role shows a different side of Pattinson, which is something he likes, he tells Michelle Miller in an interview for CBS' "Sunday Morning," to be broadcast August 20.

"I think so much of life people are trying to put you in a box and define you all the time," Pattinson tells Miller. "And it's just exciting to have a job where you're allowed to consistently break the walls of the box around you."

"Twilight" brought Pattison superstardom, but he's been trying to grow as an actor ever since. His recent credits include "The Rover," "Maps to the Stars," "Life" and "The Lost City of Z."

"It's not like, 'Oh, I'll come down from an ivory tower to be….' I mean, these roles are hard for me to get; it's not like I'm, like, Leo [DiCaprio] or something," Pattinson said. "The only thing that being famous really helps in is getting financing for your movies. And like, the movies I do are weird and they don't make a lot of money a lot of the time."

Pattinson also talks with Miller about his childhood, breaking into acting, his on-going struggles to deal with the tabloids, personal relationships, and more.

These days Pattinson says he appreciates an occasional break from the limelight, but he's also very aware of how fleeting success can be.

"I always think that at some point karma is like, 'Oh, that's all your luck run out, so a whole bunch of bad stuff's gonna happen!'"

