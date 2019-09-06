Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe's founding father-turned-strongman, has died at 95

Robert Mugabe, the African revolutionary hero who liberated his country from white rule and who then turned the new country of Zimbabwe into his personal fiefdom and virtual one-party state during his 37-year reign, has died, the country's current president said. He was 95.

"It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe's founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe," Mugabe's successor, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, posted on his official Twitter account.

Mugabe was forced out of power by a military coup in 2017.

Debora Patta contributed reporting.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.