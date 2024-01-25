Robert Kraft's Super Bowl ad will highlight his Foundation to Combat Antisemitism

Robert Kraft's foundation to fight antisemitism will have an ad during the Super Bowl Robert Kraft's foundation to fight antisemitism will have an ad during the Super Bowl 00:41

FOXBORO - Robert Kraft's New England Patriots will not be in the Super Bowl next month, but his foundation will have a new ad there.

Kraft's Foundation to Combat Antisemitism (FCAS) is buying a 30-second commercial that will air during the game.

Kraft founded the organization in 2019 to address the increased hatred Jewish people are facing across the country. In the past three months, the number of Google searches for the phrase "Kill Jews" has increased by 1,800-percent, according to the foundation.

"It's not good for America. It begins this way, but every Asian, Black, LGBTQ+, you name it, it's just the beginning. I hope that our campaign can help to stop it," Kraft told WBZ-TV in March 2023.

A 30-second ad during the Super Bowl costs about $7 million.

