Robert Berger has been reporting for CBS News Radio since 1989.

Based in Jerusalem, he has covered major news events, including the first Gulf War in 1991, the Israeli-PLO Accords in 1993, the assassination of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in 1995, the Second Palestinian Uprising from 2000-2005, the Second Lebanon War in 2006 and the Gaza War in 2009.

He has also been with U.S. forces in the Persian Gulf during confrontations with Iraq and covered the funeral of Jordan's King Hussein and terrorist bombings in Amman and Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.

Berger has reported for CBS News on major stories outside the Middle East as well. He covered the U.S. intervention in Haiti in 1994, the deployment of U.S. peacekeepers in Bosnia in 1996, the funeral of Mother Teresa in Calcutta in 1997, the U.S. embassy bombing in Nairobi in 1998, the earthquakes in Turkey (1999) and Pakistan (2005), and the tsunami in Indonesia in 2005.

Berger has been honored with a number of journalism awards, beginning with a Gold Medal New York Festivals Award in 1994 for "Best Coverage of an Ongoing News Story" from Haiti.

His live coverage of the Rabin assassination earned a Peabody, an Edward R. Murrow, the New York Festivals, and the Sigma Delta Chi bestowed by the Society of Professional Journalists.

In 1996, Berger won Sigma Delta Chi and New York Festivals Awards for his reports from the scene of Israeli-Palestinian gun battles in the West Bank. He won Sigma Delta Chi and Murrow awards for his coverage of the U.S. Embassy bombing in Nairobi in 1998. His coverage of the Turkey earthquake in 1999 earned an additional Murrow award for "Best Use of Sound." Most recently, his coverage of the Lebanon War in 2006 brought additional Murrow and Sigma Delta Chi awards.

In addition to his radio reporting, Berger has contributed television pieces to various CBS News broadcasts.

He was born and raised in Kansas City and attended Brandeis University in the Boston area.

He is married and has three daughters.