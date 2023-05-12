Rob Lowe celebrates 33 years of sobriety

Actor Rob Lowe celebrated a big milestone on Thursday: 33 years of sobriety.

The "Parks and Recreation" star opened up about his sobriety on Instagram, posting about his journey.

"33 years ago today I found recovery and a tribe that has sustained me on my incredible, grateful journey," Lowe wrote. "My life is full of love, family, God, opportunity, friends, work, dogs and fun."

The 59-year-old actor also shared a message of encouragement for others dealing with addiction.

"If you or someone you know is struggling with any form of addiction: hope and joy are waiting if you want it, and are willing to work for it!" he said.

Several of Lowe's friends and family members commented on the post with words of encouragement.

"We are so proud of you," actress and businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow wrote, "We love you so much."

Lowe's son, John Lowe, wrote, "Proud of your recovery, opposite feeling about this selfie."

Rob Lowe's other son, Matthew Lowe, commented, "It works if you work it,"

Lowe has been open about his battle with alcohol addiction, previously sharing his story with Variety in 2021. He said his addiction began as a teenager and that he finally realized he needed to get help after missing a call from his mother about his grandfather being in the hospital.

He also discussed the doors sobriety opened for him, in terms of both his career and his personal life.

"When I got sober, who I really was came out. It turned out I was one of the first of my peers to get married and have kids," Lowe told the magazine. "That guy was in me all the time, but the life I was leading wouldn't let him out."