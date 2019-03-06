"Riverdale" is dedicating all future episodes to Luke Perry

Starting Wednesday night, each and every new episode of "Riverdale" will be dedicated to Luke Perry, the show's creator announced. Perry played the role of Fred Andrews, Archie's dad, on the popular CW show based on the characters of the Archie Comics. He died Monday at the age of 52 after suffering a massive stroke on February 27.

"Going through pictures on my way to set," "Riverdale" showrunner and executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa wrote on Instagram with a cast photo. "From the early days. With Luke in the middle. Our heart, always. Tonight's episode of #Riverdale finds Fred doing what he does best — helping Archie. It is dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run."

Since Perry's death, heartfelt tributes have poured in from the cast and crew of "Riverdale."

"I'm finding it hard to grasp that he will no longer be around to give long hugs and share his wisdom and kindness with all of us," Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty, tweeted. "I'm thinking of his family. His children. I pray for them to heal and find peace in this devastating loss."

"My heart is broken," Molly Ringwald, who plays Perry's estranged wife Mary Andrews, tweeted. "I will miss you so much."

"Luke Perry... you were a joyful and vibrant soul," the "Riverdale" writers tweeted. "You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever."

Perry said he related to his role as Archie's father in a 2017 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"I think in some ways this character is the closest thing to me that I've ever played because he's a guy that loves his kid. That's really all he's about," he said. "That's what I'm about."

Production on "Riverdale" has been suspended following Perry's death to allow the cast and crew time to grieve.

"Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all," "Riverdale's executive producers, Warner Bros., and The CW said in a statement. "A father figure and mentor to the show's young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness."