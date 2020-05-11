"Rise Up New York!": Star-studded virtual telethon raises $115 million for New Yorkers

Tina Fey hosted a "virtual telethon" Monday night that raised $115 million for those in New York impacted by the coronavirus, which has killed nearly 15,000 people there since the outbreak began. A-listers from across the entertainment world made appearances during the one-hour broadcast put on by Robin Hood, the state's largest poverty-fighting organization, and iHeartMedia.

Local TV stations, including WCBS-TV, and radio stations simulcasted "Rise Up New York!" The telethon brought awareness to those fighting COVID-19 in the nation's epicenter.

Robin Hood said 100% of donations made "will provide support for food, shelter, cash assistance, health and mental health, legal services, education and more — helping fellow New Yorkers build their lives as the city moves toward recovery and beyond," according to its website.

Fey was joined by Bon Jovi, Mariah Carey, Governor Andrew Cuomo, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Robert de Niro, Cynthia Erivo, Jimmy Fallon, Jake Gyllenhaal, Billy Joel, Jennifer Lopez, Eli Manning, Idina Menzel, Bette Midler, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Julianne Moore, Ben Platt, Chris Rock, Sting, Barbra Streisand, among others.

Billy Joel ended the broadcast as a surprise music-to-light show took over New York's iconic Empire State Building:

THANK YOU to all who came together tonight to rise up for NYC. You raised $115M for nonprofits working on the front lines of our city’s #COVID19 crisis. + A special thanks to @empirestatebldg & @billyjoel for this quintessential NYC moment. #NY4NY https://t.co/0gkVaS73Jx — Robin Hood (@RobinHoodNYC) May 12, 2020

New York State had 488 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours along with 161 deaths related to coronavirus-related illness. Cuomo said it was the best daily metrics on record since March 19. Through Sunday, New York City had recorded nearly 14,800 deaths confirmed by a lab test, according to health officials.

Donations to Robin Hood can still be made online here.