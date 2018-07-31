Rihanna becomes first black woman to grace cover of British Vogue's September issue

Rihanna made history by becoming the first black woman to appear on the cover of British Vogue's September issue. Like the publication's U.S. edition, the September issue is the most prestigious edition of the fashion magazine.

Rihanna shared her cover photo on Instagram. She's wearing a hot pink Prada dress, Savage x Fenty gloves, a flower headdress and thin, drawn-on eyebrows a la Marlene Dietrich. The "Wild Thoughts" singer also posted photos from inside the issue, in which she dons different oversized floral headpieces.

The magazine's editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful, styled the cover and photo shoot, and Nick Knight served as photographer.

Enninful wrote in his editor's letter that he knew he wanted the singer on the cover for the magazine's September issue.

"I always knew it had to be Rihanna," he wrote. "A fearless music-industry icon and businesswoman, when it comes to that potent mix of fashion and celebrity, nobody does it quite like her. No matter how haute the styling goes, or experimental the mood, you never lose her in the imagery. She is always Rihanna. There's a lesson for us all in that. Whichever way you choose to dress the new season, take a leaf out of her book and be yourself."

Enninful wrote that the two talked about diversity and Rihanna's life as a diva for the accompanying profile.

British Vogue's September issue hits newsstands on Aug. 3.

Meanwhile, across the pond, Beyoncé is reportedly set to cover Vogue's September issue in the U.S. Editor-in-chief Anna Wintour reportedly gave Beyoncé full editorial control of her cover and feature.