Richard Pinedo becomes third person sentenced in Robert Mueller's Russia probe

A federal judge in Washington, D.C. Wednesday sentenced Richard Pinedo to six months in prison followed by six months in home detention for his role in Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Pinedo, who was caught selling Americans' bank information online, pleaded guilty in February to one count of identity fraud. Although he is not as well known as other individuals charged by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Pinedo is the third person to be sentenced in connection to the investigation.

After his initial sentence, he will serve two years of supervised release. Judge Dabney Friedrich decided not to impose a fine because he determined Pinedo would not be able to pay it.

Starting in 2014, Pinedo, a California native and tech savvy 20-something, created the company "Auction Essistance." There he sold that bank account and deposit information of unknowing Americans to circumvent the verification protocols of the online service PayPal. Along the way, Pinedo ended up selling some of that information to Russian nationals. Those individuals were named in a February 2018 indictment by the special counsel for meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

This is the first time the public has seen Pinedo in court, since his plea hearing on February 12 was sealed and announced four days later on February 16, the same day the special counsel announced the indictment of 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

Pinedo's cooperation and testimony before the grand jury in D.C., assisted Mueller's office in that effort. However, out of the 16 defendants in that case, which include Yevgeny Prigozhin, the businessman known as Putin's Chef, only one, Concord Management and Consulting, has sought legal counsel and has entered a plea of not guilty.

While prosecutors for the special counsel's office did not take a position on how they believed Pinedo should be sentenced, lawyers for the defense argued that the 28-year-old should serve a "non-custodial sentence," which would mean no jail time.

His lawyers argue that Pinedo has suffered from anxiety and fears for his safety since the news of the indictment became public. His father, Richard Pinedo Sr. wrote a letter to Judge Friedrich before sentencing, asking her to keep his son out of jail. Referring to his son as Ricky, he described a young man who doesn't drink or do drugs, and made a big mistake, but that this is his first time in trouble with law enforcement. "This incident took everyone by surprise since he is the last person any of us thought would ever get into any kind of legal trouble" he said. "I truly believe that Ricky has already been punished enough."

Alex Van Der Zwaan received 30 days in prison for his role in the Russia Investigation, and George Papadopoulos was sentenced to 14 days. Other defendants in Mueller's investigation like Michael Flynn, Richard Gates and Paul Manafort, have all yet to be sentenced. Flynn's hearing is scheduled for December 18.