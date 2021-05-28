Rich Little, once a staple on network TV, says he misses the medium

Comic Rich Little, once a staple on broadcast network television for his uncanny impressions of presidents and celebrities, says he hasn't been featured on broadcast TV in three decades. He tells correspondent Tracy Smith his age may have something to do with it, in an interview for "CBS Sunday Morning" to be broadcast May 30.

"Well, you know, I mean, when you get to be as old as I am – it's tougher to get on TV," Little said. "I'm thrilled to be on this show today, because this is probably the first time I've been on network television in 30 years."

Little, 82, was among the biggest names in show business at one point. His impersonations of Hollywood stars and those in the White House made him a popular performer. And in the '70s, he was a fixture on television, especially on game shows, and as a regular on "The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson."

Comic Rich Little, with "CBS Sunday Morning" correspondent Tracy Smith. CBS News

Little talks with Smith about his career; his favorite impersonations; and how, after being a regular and a guest host on "The Tonight Show," he stopped being invited back.

But he hasn't stopped performing – these days he's a popular draw on the Las Vegas Strip.

Still, he misses being on television.

"I do," he told Smith. "I think what happens is when you get older, people don't really want to book you on a show. Maybe they think you're not funny anymore, you know? I don't know. So, this is a big thrill for me. I hope it goes over well."

To watch a preview of Tracy Smith's interview with Rich Little, click on the player below:

Comic Rich Little, once a staple on broadcast network television for his uncanny impressions of presidents and celebrities, says he hasn’t been featured on broadcast TV in three decades Little talks with @thattracysmith about his career and favorite impersonations pic.twitter.com/zvCaQsEuCY — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) May 28, 2021

The Emmy Award-winning "Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN [beginning at 9 a.m. ET and 11:30 a.m. ET] and Paramount+, and is available on cbs.com and On Demand.

Be sure to follow us at cbssundaymorning.com, and on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, and Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning).



For more info: