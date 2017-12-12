Rex Tillerson says U.S. ready to speak with North Korea without preconditions

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Tuesday that the U.S. is ready to speak with North Korea at any time and without precondition.

"When do the talks begin? We have said, from the diplomatic side, we are ready to talk any time North Korea would like to talk. And we are ready to have the first meeting without preconditions. Let's just meet," Tillerson said at at the Atlantic Council and Korea's forum on reimagining the U.S.-Korea partnership.

Tillerson added, "We can talk about the weather if you want. We can talk whether it is going to be a square table or a round table if that is what you are excited about."

"But can we at least sit down and see each other face to face," he said. "And then we can begin to lay out a map, a road map of what we might be willing to work towards. I don't think, it's not realistic to say we are only going to talk if you come to the table ready to give up your program. They have too much invested in it. And the president is very realistic about that as well. So it is really about how do you begin the process of engagement."

Earlier this year at the United Nations, Tillerson indicated that North Korea must take steps to reduce the threat of its nuclear weapons before considering talks.

"North Korea must understand that respect will never follow recklessness. North Korea must take concrete steps to reduce the threat that its illegal weapons programs pose to the United States and our allies before we can even consider talks," he said.

