Rex Tillerson denounces Russian aid to Syria

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, in a speech in Paris, accused Russia of protecting Syria and enabling Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to carry out chemical attacks on Syrians.

"There is simply no denying that Russia, by shielding its Syrian ally, has breached its commitments to the United States as a framework guarantor and has betrayed the chemical weapons convention and the UN Security Resolution 2118," Tillerson said in a brief speech during a conference launching an international partnership against impunity for use or chemical weapons on Tuesday in Paris.

Tillerson's remarks come amid ongoing chemical attacks in Syria in the rebel-held area of East Ghouta, outside Damascus. On Monday, the Syrian government was accused of using chlorine gas in attacks on the region.

"Whoever conducted the attacks, Russia ultimately bares responsibility for the victims in East Ghouta and countless other Syrians targeted with chemical weapons since Russia became involved in Syria," Tillerson said.

The secretary and Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov spoke directly over the phone on Saturday. Tillerson is said to be angered by Russia's denials and lack of response to the attacks.

"You will face a day of reckoning for your crimes against humanity and your victims will see justice done," Tillerson said. "We call on the community of responsible and civilized nations to put the use of chemical weapons to an end. The choice is yours. The people of East Ghouta are watching and the rest of the world is watching as well."

Immediately following Tillerson's condemnation of Russia, UN Ambassador Nikki Haley released a statement echoing his remarks.

"If these reports are true, this attack in Syria should weigh heavily on their conscience," Haley said in a statement. "The United States will never stop fighting for the innocent Syrian children, women, and men who have become victims of their own government and those who continue to prop it up."

