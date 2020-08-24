27 GOP ex-lawmakers back Biden on first day of Republican National Convention

Washington — As Republicans prepare to make their pitch to voters for why President Trump deserves a second term in office with the start of the Republican National Convention, a group of more than two dozen former GOP lawmakers have announced their support for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris.

The list of lawmakers includes former Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona, who chose not to seek reelection in 2018 and has been a vocal opponent of Mr. Trump, former Senator John Warner of Virginia and former Congressman Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania, who is also a critic of the president.

Former Congresswoman Susan Molinari of New York, who was one of several Republicans to speak in support of Biden at last week's Democratic National Convention, is also among those endorsing the former vice president.

Get updates from the campaign trail delivered to your inbox

Biden's presidential campaign said the former lawmakers are supporting him "because they know what's at stake in this election and that Trump's failures as president have superseded partisanship."

"In a strong rebuke to the current administration, these former members of Congress cited Trump's corruption, destruction of democracy, blatant disregard for moral decency, and urgent need to get the country back on course as a reason why they support Biden," the campaign said.

The announcement from the 27 Republicans coincides with the Biden campaign's launch of Republicans for Biden, an initiative designed to engage GOP voters who will buck their party and cast their ballots for Biden and Harris in November.

It also comes on the first day of Republican National Convention, with delegates gathering in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Monday to officially renominate Mr. Trump. Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, Donald Trump Jr. and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley are set to make the case for the president's reelection Monday night. The four-day event will end with Mr. Trump delivering a speech accepting the Republican presidential nomination Thursday.