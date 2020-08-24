How to watch the 2020 Republican National Convention

This week, it's the Republicans who will be holding their four-day national convention, culminating in President Trump's formal acceptance of the party's nomination on Thursday night. He'll speak on the South Lawn of the White House — after a few venue changes in the last couple of months stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

Vice President Mike Pence will speak on Wednesday and first lady Melania Trump will speak on Tuesday.

CBSN will provide live coverage and analysis throughout the day, with full coverage beginning at 5 p.m. ET on "Red & Blue," with Elaine Quijano. At 8:00 p.m. ET, tune in ahead of each night's convention speakers and live coverage of the proceedings. CBSN coverage continues at 11 p.m. ET with post-convention analysis.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

From 10-11 p.m. ET, CBS television stations will broadcast live coverage anchored by "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell.

Download the free CBS News app for full CBSN coverage and live convention updates. CBSN streaming is available on all major platforms, including iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon, Apple, Samsung and Pluto.

How to watch the Republican National Convention

What : Republican National Convention

: Republican National Convention Date: Monday, August 24 through Thursday, August 27, 2020

Monday, August 24 through Thursday, August 27, 2020 Convention coverage on CBSN: 5 p.m. ET, 8:00 p.m. ET



5 p.m. ET, 8:00 p.m. ET Convention speakers live on CBSN: 8:30-11 p.m. ET



8:30-11 p.m. ET Convention coverage on CBS television stations: 10-11 p.m. ET



10-11 p.m. ET Post-convention coverage on CBSN: 11 p.m. ET



11 p.m. ET Live blog updates: Follow along on CBSNews.com

Follow along on CBSNews.com Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

Elected officials who are expected to speak include Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senator Tim Scott, Senator Joni Ernst, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley.

Others who are set to speak at the RNC include Donald Trump Jr.; Ivanka Trump; Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who were captured in a viral photo pointing guns at Black Lives Matter protesters; Alice Johnson, the grandmother pardoned by Mr. Trump after facilitation from Kim Kardashian West; Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was killed in the Parkland school shooting and Nick Sandmann, the Covington Catholic High School student featured in viral video.

Portions of the RNC will take place in Charlotte, where Mr. Trump was originally set to speak after receiving the nomination. On Friday night, multiple people were arrested during protests in Charlotte against the RNC, according to CBS affiliate WBTV.

The Democrats formally nominated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris last week.