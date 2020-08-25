Watch live: Republican National Convention — Night 2

The Republican National Convention, now on its second day, will hear from first lady Melania Trump, who will deliver the final speech of the night. On Monday, Republicans launched their convention with the formal nomination of President Trump, who made a couple of surprise appearances throughout the prime time programming.

Tuesday's theme will be Land of Opportunity. In addition to Melania Trump, Eric Trump, his wife Lara Trump and Tiffany Trump are set to speak and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will make an appearance from the Middle East. Last month, Pompeo warned State Department employees in a cable that they should not be engaging in "any partisan political activity" tied to a campaign, political party or political group and should refrain from partaking in "partisan political activity" while abroad.

RNC chair Ronna McDaniel on "Face the Nation" defended the decision to give Pompeo a speaking slot at the convention, saying it was "appropriate" for Pompeo to discuss the Trump administration and highlight policies "that have made the lives better of the American people."

"The programming, the staging, everything that we're doing will be paid for by the Republican National Committee and the campaign," she said, adding the Republicans are "not using taxpayer dollars to pay for our convention."

Republicans on Monday tried to make the argument for Mr. Trump's reelection, painting a picture of chaos if the Democrats won and arguing that reelecting Mr. Trump is the only way to keep American safe from crime and the coronavirus. Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley and Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina closed out the night with a more hopeful view of the promise America offers under President Trump's leadership.

Two marquee speakers were Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who were photographed pointing guns at Black Lives Matter protesters. "Make no mistake: No matter where you live, your family will not be safe in the radical Democrats' America," Patricia McCloskey said.