How to watch the 2020 Republican National Convention – Day 4

The Republicans will wrap up their four-day national convention with President Trump's formal acceptance of the party's nomination Thursday night. He will speak on the South Lawn of the White House — after a few venue changes in the last couple of months stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

CBSN will provide live coverage and analysis throughout the day, with full coverage beginning at 5 p.m. ET on "Red & Blue," with Elaine Quijano. At 8 p.m. ET, tune in a look ahead to the convention speakers and live coverage of the proceedings. CBSN coverage continues at 11 p.m. ET with post-convention analysis.

From 10-11 p.m. ET, CBS television stations will broadcast live coverage anchored by "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell.

How to watch the Republican National Convention

What : Republican National Convention

: Republican National Convention Date: Monday, August 24 through Thursday, August 27, 2020

Monday, August 24 through Thursday, August 27, 2020 Convention coverage on CBSN: 5 p.m. ET, 8:00 p.m. ET



5 p.m. ET, 8:00 p.m. ET Convention speakers live on CBSN: 8:30-11 p.m. ET



8:30-11 p.m. ET Convention coverage on CBS television stations: 10-11 p.m. ET



10-11 p.m. ET Post-convention coverage on CBSN: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

On the first day of the convention Monday, President Trump was officially and unanimously nominated for a second term by a roll call of state delegates gathered in Charlotte, North Carolina. He made a surprise visit to Charlotte to acknowledge the honor and address the crowd.

On Tuesday, first lady Melania Trump spoke from the White House Rose Garden and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sent a pre-taped speech from Jerusalem, where he was on an official visit.

Wednesday featured an address from Vice President Mike Pence. There were also remarks by numerous Republican elected officials and longtime Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, who announced this week she's stepping down from her White House role.

Here is a look at who is expected to speak on the final night of the Republican National Convention: