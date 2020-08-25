How to watch the 2020 Republican National Convention – Day 2

This week, it's the Republicans who are holding their four-day national convention, culminating in President Trump's formal acceptance of the party's nomination Thursday night. He'll speak on the South Lawn of the White House — after a few venue changes in the last couple of months stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

Vice President Mike Pence will speak on Wednesday and first lady Melania Trump will speak on Tuesday.

CBSN will provide live coverage and analysis throughout the day, with full coverage beginning at 5 p.m. ET on "Red & Blue," with Elaine Quijano. At 8 p.m. ET, tune in ahead of each night's convention speakers and live coverage of the proceedings. CBSN coverage continues at 11 p.m. ET with post-convention analysis.

From 10-11 p.m. ET, CBS television stations will broadcast live coverage anchored by "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell.

Download the free CBS News app for full CBSN coverage and live convention updates. CBSN streaming is available on all major platforms, including iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon, Apple, Samsung and Pluto.

On the first day of the convention Monday, Mr. Trump was officially and unanimously nominated for a second term by a roll call of state delegates gathered in Charlotte, North Carolina. He made a surprise visit to Charlotte to acknowledge the honor and address the crowd.

Unlike the Democrats, who nominated Joe Biden at an almost entirely virtual convention last week, Republicans are holding some of their proceedings in person, though the scale of the gathering was significantly scaled back.

Here is a look at who is expected to speak at the Republican National Convention the rest of the week:

Tuesday speakers include:

First Lady Melania Trump

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Senator Rand Paul

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi

Abby Johnson, anti-abortion rights activist

Jason Joyce

Myron Lizer, Navajo Nation vice president

Mary Ann Mendoza, mother whose son was killed by an illegal immigrant

Megan Pauley

Cris Peterson

John Peterson

Nicholas Sandmann, student who sued news outlets after confrontation with Native American activist

Eric Trump, son of Mr. Trump

Tiffany Trump, daughter of Mr. Trump

Wednesday speakers include:

Vice President Mike Pence

Second Lady Karen Pence

Senator Marsha Blackburn

Senator Joni Ernst

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem

Representative Dan Crenshaw

Representative Elise Stefanik

Representative Lee Zeldin

Richard Grenell, former acting director of national intelligence

Kellyanne Conway, White House counselor

Keith Kellogg, national security adviser to the vice president

Jack Brewer, former NFL player

Sister Dede Byrne, surgeon and military veteran

Madison Cawthorn, Republican congressional nominee

Scott Dane, executive director, Associated Contract Loggers & Truckers of Minnesota

Clarence Henderson, civil rights activist

Ryan Holets, police officer known for adopting opioid-addicted baby

Michael McHale, National Association of Police Organizations president

Burgess Owens, former NFL player and GOP congressional nominee

Lara Trump, Trump campaign adviser and wife of Eric Trump

Thursday speakers include: