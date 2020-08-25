How to watch the 2020 Republican National Convention – Day 2
This week, it's the Republicans who are holding their four-day national convention, culminating in President Trump's formal acceptance of the party's nomination Thursday night. He'll speak on the South Lawn of the White House — after a few venue changes in the last couple of months stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
Vice President Mike Pence will speak on Wednesday and first lady Melania Trump will speak on Tuesday.
CBSN will provide live coverage and analysis throughout the day, with full coverage beginning at 5 p.m. ET on "Red & Blue," with Elaine Quijano. At 8 p.m. ET, tune in ahead of each night's convention speakers and live coverage of the proceedings. CBSN coverage continues at 11 p.m. ET with post-convention analysis.
From 10-11 p.m. ET, CBS television stations will broadcast live coverage anchored by "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell.
Download the free CBS News app for full CBSN coverage and live convention updates. CBSN streaming is available on all major platforms, including iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon, Apple, Samsung and Pluto.
How to watch the Republican National Convention
- What: Republican National Convention
- Date: Monday, August 24 through Thursday, August 27, 2020
- Convention coverage on CBSN: 5 p.m. ET, 8:00 p.m. ET
- Convention speakers live on CBSN: 8:30-11 p.m. ET
- Convention coverage on CBS television stations: 10-11 p.m. ET
- Post-convention coverage on CBSN: 11 p.m. ET
- Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.
On the first day of the convention Monday, Mr. Trump was officially and unanimously nominated for a second term by a roll call of state delegates gathered in Charlotte, North Carolina. He made a surprise visit to Charlotte to acknowledge the honor and address the crowd.
Unlike the Democrats, who nominated Joe Biden at an almost entirely virtual convention last week, Republicans are holding some of their proceedings in person, though the scale of the gathering was significantly scaled back.
Here is a look at who is expected to speak at the Republican National Convention the rest of the week:
Tuesday speakers include:
- First Lady Melania Trump
- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
- Senator Rand Paul
- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds
- Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez
- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron
- Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi
- Abby Johnson, anti-abortion rights activist
- Jason Joyce
- Myron Lizer, Navajo Nation vice president
- Mary Ann Mendoza, mother whose son was killed by an illegal immigrant
- Megan Pauley
- Cris Peterson
- John Peterson
- Nicholas Sandmann, student who sued news outlets after confrontation with Native American activist
- Eric Trump, son of Mr. Trump
- Tiffany Trump, daughter of Mr. Trump
Wednesday speakers include:
- Vice President Mike Pence
- Second Lady Karen Pence
- Senator Marsha Blackburn
- Senator Joni Ernst
- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem
- Representative Dan Crenshaw
- Representative Elise Stefanik
- Representative Lee Zeldin
- Richard Grenell, former acting director of national intelligence
- Kellyanne Conway, White House counselor
- Keith Kellogg, national security adviser to the vice president
- Jack Brewer, former NFL player
- Sister Dede Byrne, surgeon and military veteran
- Madison Cawthorn, Republican congressional nominee
- Scott Dane, executive director, Associated Contract Loggers & Truckers of Minnesota
- Clarence Henderson, civil rights activist
- Ryan Holets, police officer known for adopting opioid-addicted baby
- Michael McHale, National Association of Police Organizations president
- Burgess Owens, former NFL player and GOP congressional nominee
- Lara Trump, Trump campaign adviser and wife of Eric Trump
Thursday speakers include:
- President Trump
- HUD Secretary Ben Carson
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
- Senator Tom Cotton
- House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy
- Representative Jeff Van Drew
- Ivanka Trump, White House senior adviser
- Ja'Ron Smith, White House assistant
- Ann Dorn, widow of former police officer killed in St. Louis
- Debbie Flood
- Rudy Giuliani, former New York mayor
- Franklin Graham, evangelical leader
- Alice Johnson, ex-inmate pardoned by Mr. Trump
- Wade Mayfield
- Carl and Marsha Mueller, parents of U.S. aid worker killed by ISIS
- Dana White, president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship