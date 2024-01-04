Officials confirm shooting at high school in Perry, Iowa; injuries unknown

PERRY, Iowa — Authorities in Iowa have responded to a shooting at a high school outside of Des Moines.

Dallas County officials confirm there has been a shooting at Perry High School. There is no word yet on injuries.

A news conference with preliminary information is set for 10 a.m. and will be conducted by the Division of Criminal Investigation, Dallas County Sheriff's Office and Perry Police Department. This will stream live in the video player above and on CBS News Minnesota.

Another second news conference is expected to be held in the afternoon as more information becomes available.

Thursday was the school's first day back after the holiday break. Classes are canceled for the day.

KCCI reported that a number of parents told them that students were being turned away when they arrived this morning. Parent Erica Jolliff said that her ninth-grade daughter was rushed from school grounds at 7:45 a.m. Jolliff said she was was still looking for her sixth-grade son Amir one hour after that.

"I just want to know that he's safe and OK," Jolliff said. "They won't tell me nothing."

View of the scene Thursday morning. KCCI

The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed they are monitoring the situation, adding "Agents from the FBI Omaha Des Moines resident agency are on the scene. We are assisting the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation."

Perry is located about 40 miles northwest of Des Moines, with a population of about 8,000. The school district has about 1,800 total students, with about 575 in grades 9 through 12.

Details are limited, so check back for more.