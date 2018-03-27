Report: Trump still in touch with Porter after resignation, wants to bring him back

Rob Porter, President Trump's former staff secretary, is still in touch with the president after stepping down from his White House role, according to the New York Times. The paper, citing three people familiar with the president's conversations, says Mr. Trump has even told some of his closest advisers that he hopes Porter will come back to work in the administration.

Those familiar with the calls tell the Times that Mr. Trump's conversations with Porter have increased in the past few weeks as staff shakeups have continued to rattle the White House. According to the source, discussions between Mr. Trump and Porter have largely been related to trade policy and tariff exemptions in the wake of the president's rollout of tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

According to the Times, the president acknowledged that he probably can't bring back Porter, who left the administration amid accusations that he abused two of his ex-wives. Mr. Trump, however, has made it clear that Porter was an asset in building the staff structure in the West Wing, a White House official told the Times.

Following his resignation, Mr. Trump praised Porter for working "very hard" and wished him well upon his departure.

"It's obviously a tough time for him. He did a very good job when he was in the White House. And we hope he has a wonderful career, and hopefully he will have a great career ahead of him. But it was very sad when we heard about it, and certainly he's also very sad," the president said of Porter in February.

Besides missing Porter's presence, the president has also reportedly told advisers that he would like to bring back his former personal assistant John McEntee, who was abruptly fired because over financial issues.

According to the Times, Mr. Trump referred to McEntee as a "good kid" and said he termination was dealt with unfairly.