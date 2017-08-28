Trump Org official asked Putin's spokesman for help on Moscow Trump Tower project - Report

Trump attorney Michael Cohen, a Trump attorney and executive vice president for the Trump Organization, sent an email in January 2016 to Russian President Vladimir Putin's personal spokesman during the U.S. presidential campaign last year to ask him for help in advancing Mr. Trump's business interests.

According to the Washington Post, documents submitted to Congress Monday include the email from Cohen to Dmitry Peskov, which reportedly says, "Over the past few months I have been working with a company based in Russia regarding the development of a Trump Tower - Moscow project in Moscow City," Cohen wrote, according to the Post, which cited a person familiar with the email. "Without getting into lengthy specifics. the communication between our two sides has stalled."

"As this project is too important, I am hereby requesting your assistance. I respectfully request someone, preferably you, contact me so that I might discuss the specifics as well as arranging meetings with the appropriate individuals. I thank you in advance for your assistance and look forward to hearing from you soon," Cohen wrote.

The email, the Post pointed out, is the most direct interaction yet known between a top Trump employee and a senior member of the Putin government. However, the New York Times' Maggie Haberman tweeted that the email address that Cohen used was a general email press address -- essentially along the lines of a press@kremlin.gov account.

CBS News' Jeff Pegues spoke with Cohen, who told him that the Trump Moscow proposal "was simply one of many development opportunities that the Trump Organization considered and ultimately rejected."

Cohen said that in "late January 2016, I abandoned the Moscow proposal because I lost confidence that the prospective licensee would be able to obtain the real estate, financing, and government approvals necessary to bring the proposal to fruition. It was a building proposal that did not succeed and nothing more."

Pegues also confirmed that Russian-born real estate developer Felix Sater was working with Cohen on the plan to develop the Moscow Trump Tower, which was to be a massive residential real estate project. Sater tried to convince Mr. Trump to come to Moscow to talk aobut the proposal. The work on the proposal was taking place at the same time Mr. Trump was running for president.

Sater wrote to Cohen at one point in 2015, "Our boy (Trump) can become president of the USA and we can engineer it." He boasted, "I will get all of Putins team to buy in on this, I will manage this process" and said, "I will get Putin on this program and we will get Donald elected." The Washington Post first reported Sater's correspondence with Cohen.