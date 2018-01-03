Report: Sen. Sanders celebrates New Year's Eve on budget

Senator Bernie Sanders rang in the new year in a more conservative fashion than perhaps the Commander in Chief did at his Mar-A-Lago party -- by only spending a whopping $16 on his New Year's Eve meal, according the New York Post.

The Post reports that Sanders and his wife Jane were seen enjoying an early-bird meal at a New York City beer hall where they reportedly indulged in chicken wings, tea and coffee.

Sanders reportedly allowed younger supporters to come up to his table and snap photos while the two ate their meal. Throughout the 2016 campaign, Sanders was a favorite among millennial voters, securing vast amounts of small-size donations that averaged around $27.

The Vermont senator and his wife later celebrated the new year by watching the ball drop in Times Square.

Here is a New Year's Resolution I hope you will share with me. In 2018, we will not only intensify the struggle against Trumpism, we will increase our efforts to spread the progressive vision in every corner of the land. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 1, 2018

Sanders tweeted his New Year's resolution on Sunday, saying in the year ahead, Americans will "not only intensify the struggle against Trumpism, we will increase our efforts to spread the progressive vision in every corner of the land."

Thank you to a true son of Brooklyn, @SenSanders, for joining us at today's inauguration ceremony and for changing our national political discourse for the better. pic.twitter.com/PgeImx9Nsl — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 1, 2018

The next day, the Brooklyn native was back to work, helping swear-in New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for his second term in office.