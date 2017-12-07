Remains positively ID'd as missing North Carolina girl Mariah Woods

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – The body found in Pender County on Saturday has been positively identified as missing 3-year-old Mariah Woods, reports CBS affiliate WNCN.

Woods vanished from her Jacksonville home on Nov. 27. Her mother's live-in boyfriend, 32-year-old Earl Kimrey, has been charged with withholding information about her death and is being held on $1 million bond.

Woods' disappearance prompted a massive search effort involving state and local police, the FBI and hundreds of volunteers. The girl's mother said she last saw the little girl around 11 p.m. the night before when she checked on her, and she said Kimrey saw the child about midnight when she got up and he told her to go back to bed.

Woods' body was found in a creek about 25 miles from the home. Kimrey is charged with hiding the girl's body knowing she did not die of natural causes and obstruction of justice.

Authorities have divulged few specifics of the case, including how the girl died. Prosecutors say more charges are possible. They have not said if others could be charged in the case.