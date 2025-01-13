Consumers who bought phony Zephyr N95 masks to get more than $1 million in refunds

The Federal Trade Commission is sending a total of more than $1 million to fully refund people who bought deceptively marketed face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency announced on Monday.

The FTC in April 2024 took action against Razer and several affiliates over their production and sale of a "wearable air purifier" face mask called the Zephyr. Starting in October of 2021, the Zephyr mask and three sets of filters sold for $99.99; the Razer Zephyr Starter Pack containing a mask and 33 sets of filters sold for $149.99; and a Razer Zephyr Filter Pack containing 10 sets of filters sold for $29.99, according to the FTC's complaint.

"These businesses falsely claimed, in the midst of a global pandemic, that their face mask was the equivalent of an N95 certified respirator," Samuel Levine, director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in announcing the "The FTC will continue to hold accountable businesses that use false and unsubstantiated claims to target consumers who are making decisions about their health and safety."

Checks or PayPal payments of roughly $150 each are being sent to nearly 6,800 consumers who purchased the products, which were falsely advertised as N95 or N95 equivalent without having been tested or certified as such, the FTC stated.

People who receive the refunds should cash their check within 90 days or redeem their PayPal payment within 30 days, according to the agency. Consumers with questions about their payments can contact the refund administrator, Simpluris, at 1-833-285-3003 or visit the FTC's website to see a list of frequently asked questions about the refund process.

The FTC never requires people to pay money or provide account information to get a refund, the agency noted.