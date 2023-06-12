Reena Evers-Everette pays tribute to her mother, Myrlie Evers, in deeply personal letter

Reena Evers-Everette was 8 years old when her father, civil rights leader Medgar Evers, was assassinated by a white supremacist 60 years ago outside his home. While the world mourned the death of a father of the movement, Evers-Everette was forced to confront the reality of her own personal loss, which forever altered her life.

In the years that followed, she witnessed her mother, Myrlie Evers, emerge as a significant civil rights figure in her own right. Myrlie Evers' resilience and determination to continue the fight for justice inspired not only her daughter, but also countless others.

In a special edition of the "CBS Mornings" series "Note to Self," Evers-Everette shares a deeply personal letter addressed to her mother, written from her childhood home in Jackson, Mississippi. The heartfelt tribute reflects on the struggles and triumphs experienced by their family and pays homage to the enduring legacy of Medgar Evers.

Momma,

On a Wednesday, when the birds were singing their morning song, and granny and aunties' garden was in full bloom, daddy was ripped away from us.

The tragic end to daddy's life changed the trajectory of our lives with a new, unknown chapter. That day, I learned how to embrace the memories of our lives together, infuse them in my heart. After daddy was taken from us, you embodied the best of him, keeping his mission and legacy alive while never giving in to fear and hatred.

You carried the weight of history on your shoulders, and there have been many times when I've wondered how you did not bow or break. You passed that strength on to me, a young sapling just learning to stand tall, and I carry it proudly.

You instructed me with patience and love the lesson that faith makes things possible... not easy.

Our fathers and sons all fought bravely, waging war against injustice. But I watched you and other women in the movement write a story they did not want to tell.

Daddy Medgar, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm and other husbands, fathers and sons are enshrined in history. But it is the mothers who have carried on. You, Mama, Aunt Coretta and Mama Betty, other wives, mothers and daughters were there, giving us strength and teaching the next generation to hold memories in our hearts.

Activist, educator, global leader, writer and a loving mother. A trailblazer, you walked into rooms that so many women and women of color never entered before. You broke glass ceilings, momma.

You've always said, "Watch me fly," but you make possible for all of us to spread our wings and soar.

You navigated your life, always inspiring me to lead with love. It was you who taught me to never accept the word can't but to always leave the door open to the possibility of what if? Remember, mama, you always said, "Get out of my way. I'm coming through."

Then there were the times you shared your words of wisdom to help me understand what we cannot explain. There were days you brought me comfort through our prayer. "God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference." You stood by my side, reminding me that love is what wins in the end when my own burdens became too much to bear. Because of you, I know love never fades. It is the enduring truth that will keep your legacy alive for generations. You are more than a widow (so much more). You possess great strength and independence. Being a wife, mother, and legacy keeper all at once is no small feat, but you did it all with grace and excellence. I am so proud to be your daughter. You are my ultimate sunshine.

I love you dearly, my momma.