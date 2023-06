Myrlie Evers opens up about marriage to civil rights icon Medgar Evers Sixty years ago, Mississippi civil rights leader Medgar Evers was shot and killed by a white supremacist outside of his home in Jackson, feet away from his family. After his death, his widow Myrlie Evers took up his fight for racial justice, becoming a leader in the movement. In an exclusive interview with "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King, 90-year-old Evers reflects on her extraordinary life in the fight for equality.