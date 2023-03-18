The Saturday Six: Red tide and seaweed blob could threaten Florida's beaches, a man is free after a 400-year prison sentence and more

The weekend is finally here.

During another busy news week, a storm in the northeast knocked out power to thousands and shut hundreds of schools, egg prices began to fall after months of hikes, Oprah revealed the 100th pick for her book club and the world mourned the loss of singer Bobby Caldwell, who died at the age of 71.

Bobby Caldwell, the soulful singer and songwriter behind R&B hits like "What You Won't Do For Love" and "Open Your Eyes," has died, according to a statement from his wife, Mary Caldwell. Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP

Meanwhile, actor Billy Crystal recreated his iconic "When Harry Met Sally" look for his 75th birthday, a Florida amusement park dismantled a ride where a teen fell to his death last year, USA Today put out its Women of the Year list, which includes Sandra Day O'Connor and Michelle Obama, and House Republicans launched their own version of the Jan. 6 committee.

But that's not nearly all.

Below is our weekly Saturday Six, a recap of half a dozen news stories — in no particular order — ranging from the heartfelt to the weird to the tragic, and everything in between.

A physics professor's viral videos have helped inspire women From the story: Women account for only a quarter of U.S. graduates who earn bachelor's degrees in physics, according to the American Physical Society, a Maryland-based nonprofit organization. But Dr. Tatiana Erukhimova, a physics professor at Texas A&M University, is looking to change that with the help of social media. Watch the video above.

