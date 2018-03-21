Reagan Tokes case: Brian Golsby gets life without parole for rape, murder of Ohio State student

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A man convicted of kidnapping, raping and killing an Ohio State University student has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A judge sentenced Brian Golsby, 30, in a Columbus courtroom Wednesday. Jurors recommended life without parole after finding Golsby guilty last week in the death of 21-year-old Reagan Tokes. According to CBS affiliate WBNS, the jury deliberated for seven hours on Tuesday and Wednesday before ultimately rejecting the death penalty.

Before the judge pronounced Golsby's sentence, Reagan's mother Lisa McCrary-Tokes gave a tearful statement to the court.

"Regardless of the outcome of today's verdict, it doesn't bring our daughter back," she said. "It doesn't erase the night of terror that Reagan had to endure. It doesn't erase the graphic details and images that are forever burned into our minds."

"The terror and pain that she endured that night at the hands of evil -- she deserved better. And our loss and pain will never get better."

Golsby had apologized in court and asked jurors for mercy. His lawyers argued his traumatic childhood shaped his actions and urged that his life be spared.

The prosecutor said Wednesday he was satisfied Golsby will no longer be a threat to society.

Tokes' body was found in 2017 at a park in Grove City, about 10 miles southwest of Columbus.