Ohio State student's killer faces possible death sentence

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Jurors are considering whether the man convicted in the kidnapping, rape and killing of an Ohio State University student should be sentenced to death.

Thirty-year-old Brian Golsby was found guilty last week in the death of 21-year-old Reagan Tokes.

Last week, jurors heard testimony from two of Golsby's friends, who said that he had confessed to kidnapping, raping, robbing, and murdering Tokes, reports CBS affiliate WBNS.

A coroner also shared autopsy photos and described how two bullets entered Tokes' head, one of them at close range.