By Crimesider Staff CBS/AP March 19, 2018, 12:00 PM

Ohio State student's killer faces possible death sentence

Reagan Tokes, 21

WBNS

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Jurors are considering whether the man convicted in the kidnapping, rape and killing of an Ohio State University student should be sentenced to death.

Thirty-year-old Brian Golsby was found guilty last week in the death of 21-year-old Reagan Tokes. 

Last week, jurors heard testimony from two of Golsby's friends, who said that he had confessed to kidnapping, raping, robbing, and murdering Tokes, reports CBS affiliate WBNS.

A coroner also shared autopsy photos and described how two bullets entered Tokes' head, one of them at close range.  

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Featured in Crimesider

Popular