Read the Matt Gaetz ethics report on findings from House committee investigation

The House Ethics Committee has released its long-awaited report with the findings from its lengthy investigation into former Rep. Matt Gaetz regarding allegations of sexual misconduct, drug use and obstruction. You can read the full report below.

Gaetz has denied wrongdoing. But the report finds "substantial evidence" that Gaetz, a Florida Republican, paid numerous women — including a 17-year-old girl — for sex, and purchased and used illegal drugs.

The committee quietly voted earlier this month to release its report on the investigation, reversing course after Republicans on the panel originally objected.

On Monday, Gaetz filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking to block the release, saying that he is now a private citizen and not subject to the jurisdiction of the committee. The committee released its report a short time later.

Read the full Matt Gaetz report

Gaetz was first elected in 2016, and most of the allegations documented in the report took place between 2017 and 2020.

Gaetz resigned from Congress in November, shortly after President-elect Donald Trump announced plans to nominate him for attorney general. But Gaetz soon withdrew from consideration as he faced a contentious confirmation process.

It's highly unusual, but not unprecedented, for the House Ethics Committee to release a report on a member who is no longer in office.

Two women interviewed by the committee about Gaetz testified that he paid them directly and repeatedly in Venmo transactions "for sex," and that those transactions were obtained by the committee, an attorney for the women told CBS News last month. The attorney, Joel Leppard, also said the women testified that Gaetz inquired in text messages about "party favors" and "vitamins" at upcoming parties, which was understood to be code for drugs.

Gaetz has denied all wrongdoing, including allegations that he had sex with a minor. After the committee voted to release the report, Gaetz posted a statement on X in response, saying he "probably partied, womanized, drank and smoked" more than he should have, but insisting he did nothing illegal.

"In my single days, I often sent funds to women I dated — even some I never dated but who asked," he wrote. "I dated several of these women for years. I NEVER had sexual contact with someone under 18. Any claim that I have would be destroyed in court — which is why no such claim was ever made in court."

Gaetz married his wife, Ginger Luckey Gaetz, in 2021.

Gaetz says he will be launching a new show on the pro-Trump One America News Network in January.

and contributed to this report.