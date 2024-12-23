Matt Gaetz report is released by the House Ethics Committee. Here are 6 key takeaways.

Washington — The House Ethics Committee on Monday released its highly anticipated report on the findings of its investigation into former Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, detailing allegations of sexual misconduct, illicit drug use and obstruction.

Gaetz has denied wrongdoing. But the report says "[t]he Committee determined there is substantial evidence" that he "violated House Rules, state and federal laws, and other standards of conduct prohibiting prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use, acceptance of impermissible gifts, the provision of special favors and privileges, and obstruction of Congress."

Gaetz filed a federal lawsuit earlier Monday seeking to block he release of the report, arguing that the committee no longer has jurisdiction since he left office, but the committee released it a short time later.

Gaetz, who was first elected in 2016, resigned from Congress last month after being selected by President-elect Donald Trump as his pick for attorney general. Days later, Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration, facing opposition to his confirmation from Senate Republicans.

Here are some of the key takeaways from the House Ethics Committee's report:

Report found "substantial evidence" Gaetz had sex with a minor

The committee says in its report that there is "substantial evidence" that Gaetz engaged in sexual activity with a minor, detailing two alleged encounters with a 17-year-old girl at a party in 2017 when the former congressman was 35, in violation of Florida's statutory rape law.

The committee said it obtained testimony from the girl, identified as "Victim A," as well as other witnesses who corroborated the allegations. The report also notes that evidence suggests Gaetz was not aware that the girl was 17 until more than a month after the sexual encounters. Victim A had just completed her junior year of high school when the encounter occurred, the report says.

The report says Gaetz maintained contact with Victim A, and less than six months after she turned 18, he "met up with her again for commercial sex." Victim A said she received $400 from Gaetz that was understood to be payment for sex at the party, the committee said.

Gaetz has previously denied these allegations and has not been charged with a crime. In a recent post on X, he wrote: "I NEVER had sexual contact with someone under 18. Any claim that I have would be destroyed in court - which is why no such claim was ever made in court."

Report found "substantial evidence" Gaetz paid women for sex

The report found "substantial evidence" that Gaetz paid women for sex and had others pay them on his behalf, in violation of Florida state law.

The report lists payments to 12 different women totaling more than $90,000 between 2017 and 2020, paid via check or apps like PayPal, Venmo and CashApp.

The report notes that there was no evidence that the sex acts were "induced by force, fraud, or coercion."

One of the women testified that she met up with Gaetz at a hotel, where he was with another man and a 20-year-old woman, and there was an "expectation" of a "sexual encounter," after which he gave her a $750 check with "tuition reimbursement" written in the memo line. She told the committee that on other occasions "he had normally sent Venmo payments."

Gaetz has denied paying for sex. He wrote on X: "In my single days, I often sent funds to women I dated - even some I never dated but who asked. I dated several of these women for years."

Report found "substantial evidence" Gaetz used illegal drugs

The report says there is "substantial evidence" that Gaetz used illegal drugs between 2017 to 2019, including cocaine, ecstasy and marijuana, in violation of state laws.

A number of women understood Gaetz to be a regular user of ecstasy, the report says, while some noted that they had seen him use ecstasy and cocaine at different events. The report says Gaetz appeared to set up a "pseudonymous e-mail account from his House office in the Capitol complex for the purpose of purchasing marijuana."

The committee noted that it also received evidence that Gaetz provided drugs to

women to facilitate sexual encounters.

Gaetz wrote on X: "It's embarrassing, though not criminal, that I probably partied, womanized, drank and smoked more than I should have earlier in life. I live a different life now."

Report found "substantial evidence" Gaetz accepted luxury travel gifts in violation of House rules

The committee outlines "substantial evidence" that Gaetz accepted gifts exceeding the amount allowed under House rules, in connection with a 2018 trip to the Bahamas.

Lawmakers are required to apply to the committee for a waiver in order to accept gifts that surpass a certain cost threshold. The committee said for Gaetz, a flight on a private plane, lodging, meal expenses and entertainment expenses on the trip exceeded the limit.

Report found "substantial evidence" Gaetz used the power of his office to help a sexual partner get an expedited passport

The panel alleges that Gaetz falsely indicated to the State Department that a woman whom he had engaged in sexual activity with was a constituent, and asked his chief of staff to assist her in getting a passport on an expedited basis.

"The woman was not his constituent, and the case was not handled in the same manner as similar passport assistance cases," the report says, calling it a violation of House regulations and laws governing the use of official resources.

Report found "substantial evidence" Gaetz tried to obstruct the committee's investigation

The report says Gaetz was uncooperative throughout the committee's investigation, provided "minimal documentation" in response to its requests, and did not agree to a voluntary interview or appear before the committee after a subpoena for his testimony.

The committee says it found "substantial evidence" that Gaetz engaged in "obstructive conduct" when it came to the investigation.

"Representative Gaetz pointed to evidence that would 'exonerate' him yet failed to produce any such materials," the report says. "Representative Gaetz continuously sought to deflect, deter, or mislead the Committee in order to prevent his actions from being exposed."

contributed to this report.