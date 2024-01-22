"Expend4bles" leads 2024 Razzie Awards nominations, with 7

The action flick "Expend4bles," starring Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham, racked up the most 2024 Razzie Awards nominations, which were announced on Monday morning.

The film, also known as "The Expendables 4," garnered seven nominations in total for the 44th Golden Raspberry Awards, including nods for worst picture, worst supporting actor for Stallone, and worst director for Scott Waugh.

Contenders for the Golden Raspberry Awards, which celebrate the worst in cinema, were announced one day before Oscar nominations were revealed. The winners will be announced on Oscars eve, which falls on March 9 this year.

Close behind "Expend4bles," with five nominations each, were the horror movies "The Exorcist: Believer" and "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey."

Superhero movies did not fare much better, with "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," each getting four nominations.

The infamous award show faced backlash last year after nominating 12-year-old Ryan Kiera Armstrong for worst actress for her role in the film "Firestarter."

The show retracted Armstrong's nomination and offered an apology to the actress — it also altered the nomination process so that actors and filmmakers under the age of 18 would no longer be considered for the awards.

In early 2022, organizers rescinded a Razzie given to actor Bruce Willis, following his diagnosis with the cognitive disorder aphasia.