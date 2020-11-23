Ravens' J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram test positive for COVID-19

Two players on the Baltimore Ravens have tested positive for the coronavirus, the team announced Monday. Head coach John Harbaugh identified the two players during a press conference as running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram.

Both players tested positive Sunday night following a 30-24 overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans. Dobbins and Ingram immediately began self-quarantining, the team said in a statement.

The Ravens announced earlier Monday that the team's facilities would be closed and all activities would be conducted virtually while the organization went through its contact tracing protocols. The practice facility had reopened by the time of Monday's press conference, Harbaugh said.

J.K. Dobbins carries the ball on October 18, 2020, in Philadelphia. Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty

The Ravens are dealing with a quick turnaround this week, as they are scheduled to play division rival the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night. As of now, the game is still scheduled to go on as planned.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

"We're just carrying forward with our normal schedule at this point and working hard and getting ready for a big challenge Thursday night against the undefeated Steelers," Harbaugh said.

The Titans have not announced any new positive tests or changes to their schedule this week following Sunday's game against the Ravens. Earlier in the season, the NFL postponed the Titans' week four matchup, coincidentally also against the Steelers, after multiple team members and personnel tested positive for COVID-19.