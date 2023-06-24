Raiders' Davante Adams assault charge for shoving photographer dismissed

Prosecutors have dropped a misdemeanor assault charge filed last October against Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams after he shoved a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a road loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The case filed in Kansas City municipal court was dismissed on June 5, the Kansas City Star reported.

Adams shoved photographer Ryan Zebley to the ground in an "intentional, overt act" that inflicted "bodily injury," while walking off the field following the team's 30-29 loss against the Chiefs, according to court documents filed by prosecutors at the time the charge was filed,

Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before kickoff against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. Cooper Neill / Getty Images

CBS Sports reported Zebley, was a freelance cameraman who was working for ESPN during "Monday Night Football." He claimed to have suffered whiplash, headaches and a possible concussion.

Adams apologized through the media and on social media following the push, which was caught on camera. He tried to reach out to the photographer on Twitter.

— Christopher Brito contributed to this report.