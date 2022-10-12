Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams charged with assault after shoving photographer

Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams has been charged with assault after he shoved a photographer while walking off the field following the team's 30-29 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.

A document, filed in Kansas City Municipal Court, alleges Adams, 29, pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground in an "intentional, overt act" that inflicted "bodily injury." The court document states the photographer had whiplash and a headache, and a "possible minor concussion."

The Associated Press reported the charge is a misdemeanor.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams warms up before kickoff against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. Getty Images

Earlier this week, authorities said the photographer made arrangements for private transportation to the hospital for treatment and his injuries were considered "non-life threatening." According to ESPN, Zebley was a freelance photographer working "Monday Night Football."

Adams apologized through the media and on social media following the push, which was caught on camera. He tried to reach out to the photographer on Twitter.

"Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game," Adams tweeted. "Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this."

The NFL is investigating the incident, according to the Associated Press, and Adams could be fined or suspended.

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels lended his support for Adams and called the postgame shove "an unfortunate situation," the AP reported.

"We obviously don't want any of our guys to be doing anything like that," McDaniels said. "He knows that. He's very well aware of that. But I know the person; I don't think there was any intent behind it, on his part.

The push overshadowed an otherwise productive night for the five-time Pro Bowl receiver, who had three catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns. The Raiders are now 1-4 and are on a bye week.

Adams is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 10, according to the court document.