Radiohead announces North American tour dates

Radiohead has announced a North American extension of their world tour with 16 dates, kicking off in Chicago and ending in Philadelphia. The tour takes place this summer and marks their first North American shows since last spring. The band will hit many cities it skipped over in 2017, particularly in the Northeast.

The band is playing the shows to support their 2016 album, "A Moon Shaped Pool." Lately, the band has been working on solo projects, with lead guitarist Jonny Greenwood scoring the film "Phantom Thread." Greenwood, who has a nod from next month's Oscars for the soundtrack, is also releasing a soundtrack for Joaquin Phoenix's "You Were Never Really Here" next month.

Tickets go on sale Friday. You can find more info on their site.

July 7: Chicago – United Center

July 10: New York – Madison Square Garden

July 11: New York – Madison Square Garden

July 13: New York – Madison Square Garden

July 16: Montreal – Bell Centre

July 17: Montreal – Bell Centre

July 19: Toronto – Air Canada Centre

July 20: Toronto – Air Canada Centre

July 22: Detroit – Little Caesars Arena

July 23: Columbus – Schottenstein Center

July 25: Cincinnati – US Bank Arena

July 26: Pittsburgh – PPG Paints Arena

July 28: Boston – TD Garden

July 29: Boston – TD Garden

July 31: Philadelphia- Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 1: Philadelphia – Wells Fargo Center