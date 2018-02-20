Radiohead announces North American tour dates

Radiohead has announced a North American extension of their world tour with 16 dates, kicking off in Chicago and ending in Philadelphia. The tour takes place this summer and marks their first North American shows since last spring. The band will hit many cities it skipped over in 2017, particularly in the Northeast.
The band is playing the shows to support their 2016 album, "A Moon Shaped Pool." Lately, the band has been working on solo projects, with lead guitarist Jonny Greenwood scoring the film "Phantom Thread." Greenwood, who has a nod from next month's Oscars for the soundtrack, is also releasing a soundtrack for Joaquin Phoenix's "You Were Never Really Here" next month.
Tickets go on sale Friday. You can find more info on their site.
July 7: Chicago – United Center
July 10: New York – Madison Square Garden
July 11: New York – Madison Square Garden
July 13: New York – Madison Square Garden
July 16: Montreal – Bell Centre
July 17: Montreal – Bell Centre
July 19: Toronto – Air Canada Centre
July 20: Toronto – Air Canada Centre
July 22: Detroit – Little Caesars Arena
July 23: Columbus – Schottenstein Center
July 25: Cincinnati – US Bank Arena
July 26: Pittsburgh – PPG Paints Arena
July 28: Boston – TD Garden
July 29: Boston – TD Garden
July 31: Philadelphia- Wells Fargo Center
Aug. 1: Philadelphia – Wells Fargo Center