QVC recalls 1.1 million pairs of oven gloves after more than 90 people burned

QVC is recalling 1.1 million pairs of oven gloves because the products pose a burn hazard, the live shopping entertainment company said in a notice posted on Thursday by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall involves Temp-tations Oven Gloves imported from China and sold by West Chester, Pennsylvania-based QVC in single pairs, sets of two and in sets with drying mats or trivets.

Image of Recalled Temp-tations Oven Gloves, which were sold by QVC between August 2018 and August 2024. QVC

QVC received 162 reports of insufficient heat protection, including 92 reports of minor burns involving the product. The item was sold on QVC.com, televised QVC shows and QVC digital shopping platforms from August 2018 through August 2024.

The gloves sold for between about $4 and $13 a pair and in bundled sets with other kitchen items for between $14 and $26 a set.

People who purchased the oven gloves should stop using them and contact QVC for a refund. The company can be reached at 888-770-7119 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time Monday through Friday or online at this online recall page.

Imaged of recalled oven gloves. QVC Inc.

Founded in 1986, QVC has retail operations in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan and Italy. The company reaches more than 200 million homes around the globe through 13 TV channels. The brand is owned by Qurate Retail Inc., which also owns the HSN, formerly known as the Home Shopping Network, brand.

HSN last year agreed to pay a $16 million fine for waiting years to disclose a dangerous defect in millions of clothes steamers despite getting reports of dozens of injuries and numerous customer complaints.