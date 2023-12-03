At least 4 people killed in stabbing at burning home in Queens, 2 NYPD officers hurt

At least 3 dead in Queens stabbing At least 3 dead in Queens stabbing 01:36

NEW YORK -- At least four people were killed in a stabbing Sunday morning in Queens.

Two police officers were also slashed and taken to Jamaica Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, CBS New York learned.

Police were called about a reported stabbing 467 Beach 22nd Street between Brookhaven Avenue and Elk Drive in Far Rockaway at around 5 a.m. Officers found multiple victims before the two officers were slashed.

Before police arrived, neighbors said they heard screaming following by gunshots. Moments later, the block was surrounded by first responders.

Adding to the chaos, the home police were called to was on fire. FDNY was called and put it out. Online records indicate it is a multi-family home.

Stay with CBS New York for updates on this breaking story.