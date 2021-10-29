Live

Queen Elizabeth advised to rest for 2 weeks

Doctors have advised Queen Elizabeth II to rest for the next two weeks after she spent a night in the hospital last week, Buckingham Palace said. It's unclear what's ailing the queen. Charlie D'Agata has more.
