Photo of late Queen Elizabeth II with grandchildren and great-grandchildren released to mark 97th birthday

London - A photo of the late Queen Elizabeth II with some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was released on Friday to mark what would have been her 97th birthday. The photo was taken by the Princess of Wales last summer at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

In the picture, Queen Elizabeth, who was called "Gan Gan" by her grandchildren, is surrounded by Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Savannah and Isla Phillips, and Mia, Lucas and Lena Tindall.

Balmoral Castle in Scotland was said to be one of the late queen's favorite places. She traveled there each summer, and her family often visited her and her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, at the estate.

"We had a lot of fun and there was a lot of space for kids to run around in," Peter Phillips, Queen Elizabeth's eldest grandson, told Britain's Press Association. "There was quite a gang of us growing up in that age and it was a lot of fun. We caused quite a bit of mayhem and chaos."

"Walks, picnics, dogs - a lot of dogs, there's always dogs - and people coming in and out all the time," Princess Eugenie said, according to PA.

Queen Elizabeth died at Balmoral Castle on Sept. 8, 2022. Her son, King Charles, succeeded her to the throne. He will be formally crowned on May 6 in a coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London.